Lebanon donor conference: Macron says must respond 'quickly' to Beirut explosion

World powers owe the Lebanese people support after a massive blast devastated the country’s capital, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.



“We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes directly to where it is needed,” Macron said in opening remarks to a UN-backed donor conference he was hosting by video link. “Lebanon’s future is at stake.”

The president said the offer of assistance included support for an impartial, credible, and independent inquiry into the August 4 port explosion that killed at least 158 people.

A shocking explosion shook the Lebanese capital on August 4, killing at least 158, injuring more than 6,000, and displacing an estimate of 300,000.

Macron added that violence and chaos must not prevail in Lebanon as he opened the conference which was conducted for the country rocked by angry protests over negligence blamed for the deadly Beirut port blast.

“It is up to the authorities of the country to act so that the country does not sink, and to respond to the aspirations that the Lebanese people are expressing right now, legitimately, in the streets of Beirut,” Macron said.

“We must all work together to ensure that neither violence nor chaos prevails,” he added. “It is the future of Lebanon that is at stake.”

With agencies

Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 KSA 15:27 - GMT 12:27