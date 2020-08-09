Dubai airport welcomes Lebanese residents ‘home’ with roses 

Lebanese residents arriving in one of Dubai’s airports were welcomed with white roses handed out by security officials upon their arrival in the Emirate days after the deadly Beirut explosion.
Travelers from Lebanon get the GCC fast track lane when they arrive to #Dubai. Airport security welcomes you “home”. And a team from airport security are distributing white roses to every #Lebanese with “حمدلله على السلامة”. @DubaiAirports #beirut #lebanon #uae #dubaiairports pic.twitter.com/y3sWcuoZL4— Adele Tohme (@AdeleTohme) August 9, 2020
Watch: The closest footage of the devastating blasts that rocked #Beirut a day earlier has emerged, according to live video shot by two Lebanese citizens living in an apartment opposite the port where the explosions erupted.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/9zqOn4zRCR pic.twitter.com/bzMv3Z9XzR— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020