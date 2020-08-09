NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Dubai airport welcomes Lebanese residents ‘home’ with roses 

Lebanese residents welcomed by Dubai security officers with white roses. (Twitter)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 09 August 2020
Text size A A A

Lebanese residents arriving in one of Dubai’s airports were welcomed with white roses handed out by security officials upon their arrival in the Emirate days after the deadly Beirut explosion.

The travelers were also permitted to use the fast track lane designated for nationals of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to speed their arrival process.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Social media users shared images of the officers and roses, praising the United Arab Emirates for its show of solidarity to the Lebanese people.

At least 158 people were killed and more than 6,000 others were injured in the capital on Tuesday when a warehouse storing 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded after catching on fire.

The explosion had destroyed entire buildings and shattered windows, leaving around 300,000 people in Beirut homeless.

Read more:

Lebanon’s information minister submits her resignation following Beirut explosion

Lebanese protesters clash with security forces in Beirut, some injuries reported

Beirut would be ‘erased’ had full chemical load exploded, bulk likely stolen: Expert

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 KSA 13:44 - GMT 10:44

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top