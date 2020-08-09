Iraqi authorities remove ‘high-risk’ items from Baghdad International Airport

Iraqi authorities have removed “high-risk items” from Baghdad International Airport, according to the Iraqi News Agency, amid fears following the devastating blast that struck Beirut port less than a week ago.
The huge explosion that hit Beirut's port devastated large parts of the Lebanese capital, claimed over 150 lives and wounded some 6,000 people.
A plane with emergency medical aid and fuel aid and 22 tanker trucks carrying 800,000 litres of gasoil arrived on Saturday at the Lebanese border.
President Donald Trump will meet Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in Washington later this month, the White House said Friday, highlighting a turn-around in relations since the US-friendly premier came to power.
Baghdad International Airport was the scene of a US operation that killed Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani in January earlier this year.
(With inputs from AFP)
Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 KSA 19:14 - GMT 16:14