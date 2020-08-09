Lebanese President Aoun says international investigation ‘waste of time’

Lebanese President Michel Aoun says that an international investigation into the Beirut port explosion is a “waste of time,” Al Arabiya reported.

“The goal of calls for an international investigation in the port case is to waste time,” the President’s media office cited him as saying.

The judiciary must move quickly to identify the perpatrators of the disaster, he added.

At least 158 people were killed and more than 6,000 others were injured in the capital on Tuesday when a warehouse storing 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded after catching on fire.

The explosion had destroyed entire buildings and shattered windows, leaving around 300,000 people in Beirut homeless.

Protesters stormed the foreign, economy, energy, and environment ministries on Saturday, as well as the Banking Association building.

Hundreds gathered in the streets of Beirut, holding banners that read “capital of the revolution” and “Beirut is a demilitarized city” and calling for the total resignation of the current government.

