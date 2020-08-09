Lebanon’s information minister submits her resignation following Beirut explosion

Lebanon’s Minister of Information Manal Abdel Samad submitted her resignation on Sunday following the deadly Beirut explosion and public outcry over the government’s response to the disaster.
“After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government,” local media cited her as saying in a statement apologizing to the Lebanese public for failing them.
The announcement was followed by the resignation of MP Neamat Efrem from the House of Representatives, state news agency the National News Agency (NNA) reported.
At least 158 people were killed and more than 6,000 others were injured in the capital on Tuesday when a warehouse storing 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded after catching on fire.
The explosion had destroyed entire buildings and shattered windows, leaving around 300,000 people in Beirut homeless.
Protesters stormed the foreign, economy, energy, and environment ministries on Saturday, as well as the Banking Association building.
Hundreds gathered in the streets of Beirut, holding banners that read “capital of the revolution” and “Beirut is a demilitarized city.”
Read more:
Protesters storm 4 ministries, banking association amid demonstrations in Beirut
Beirut would be ‘erased’ had full chemical load exploded, bulk likely stolen: Expert
Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch urges govt to resign, calls for early elections
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 KSA 12:38 - GMT 09:38