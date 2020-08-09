One dead in fire at market on Iran’s Kish island

A major fire broke out at a market in southern Iran on Sunday killing one, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The incident took place in a market on Iran’s Kish Island in the Arabian Gulf.
The fire broke out around 8 a.m. local time and was put out by firefighters two and a half hours later, IRNA said.
The full extent of the damage is not yet known, but at least ten booths were “completely destroyed” in the fire, IRNA reported.
One person, who was one of the merchants of the market, was killed in the fire. The cause of the fire was not reported and remains unclear.
Since late June, a string of fires and blasts have been reported at military, industrial, and nuclear sites in Iran as well as at oil refineries, power plants, factories, and businesses.
