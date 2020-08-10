France calls for 'rapid formation' of new Lebanon govt after PM steps down

France on Monday urged the "rapid formation" of a new government in Lebanon shortly after premier Hassan Diab stepped down over the deadly Beirut port blast.
"The aspirations expressed by the Lebanese in terms of reforms and governance must be heard," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement, adding that a new government would have to "prove itself" to the people.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned on Monday after the Beirut explosions killed over 150 people and wounded more than 6,000. Dozens are still missing.
Diab alleged that "some" sides did not let his government work and placed the blame on unnamed parties for the failure to implement badly needed ecomomic reforms.
