Lebanese protesters clash again with security forces in central Beirut

Lebanese protesters have clashed with security forces in central Beirut for the third consecutive day of protests following the deadly blast in the Lebanese capital’s port last Tuesday.
Demonstrators were seen throwing rocks at the security forces who initially threw tear gas canisters at them, according to eyewitness accounts.
The clashes erupted shortly before Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab is set to give a televised address to the nation.
Diab has reportedly informed President Michel Aoun that he is planning to resign shortly, according to local media reported on Sunday.
Last Update: Monday, 10 August 2020 KSA 19:03 - GMT 16:03