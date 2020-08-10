Lebanon's PM Diab informs President Aoun of plans to resign: Reports

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab informed President Michel Aoun that he is planning to resign shortly, according to local media reported on Sunday.
The news comes as multiple MPs and ministers resigned in the past few days following the deadly Beirut explosion that killed at least 158 people.
The cabinet, formed in January with the backing of the powerful Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and its allies, is due to meet on Monday, with many ministers wanting to resign, ministerial and political sources said.
(With Reuters)
- Developing.
Last Update: Monday, 10 August 2020 KSA 13:55 - GMT 10:55