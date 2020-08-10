NASA radar data maps out extent of Beirut explosion damage

A heat map released by NASA using satellite-derived synthetic aperture radar data shows the likely extent of damage from the devastating Tuesday explosion in port Beirut.

The map collated and analyzed by NASA’s Advanced Rapid Imaging and Analysis (ARIA) team in collaboration with the Earth Observatory of Singapore used data from space to show ground surface changes from before and after the major explosion.

A @NASAJPL team, in collaboration with @EOS_SG, used satellite-derived data to map the likely extent of damage from the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut. Maps like this one can help identify badly damaged areas where people may need assistance: https://t.co/osF7y1tOQ3 pic.twitter.com/mamSfRGK4Q — NASA (@NASA) August 8, 2020

“On the map, dark red pixels - like those present at and around the Port of Beirut - represent the most severe damage. Areas in orange are moderately damaged and areas in yellow are likely to have sustained somewhat less damage. Each colored pixel represents an area of 30 meters (33 yards),” according to NASA’s report.

The explosion in #Beirut’s port killed over 158 people, injured over 6,000, and displaced more than 300,000. New footage in 4K shows how it unfolded in slow motion, ravaging buildings as far as 10 km away and sparking mass anti-government protests.https://t.co/1V61mqo7Am pic.twitter.com/ja6RC24mqj — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 9, 2020

“Maps like this one can help identify badly damaged areas where people may need assistance. The explosion occurred near the city's port. It claimed more than 150 lives and is estimated to have caused billions of dollars' worth of damage,” NASA added.

The deadly explosion at Beirut port on Tuesday killed at least 158 people and injured more than 6,000. Hundreds of thousands of Beirut residents were also left without homes when many were already struggling to pay the rent.

