Shortest political stint ever? Charbel Wehbe’s timeline as Lebanon’s foreign minister

Newly appointed Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe may be considered the shortest-lived minister of his country’s political history after spending only a week in his role.
Wehbe, a diplomatic adviser to President Michel Aoun, was appointed on August 3 following the resignation of his predecessor Nassif Hitti who quit on the same day over differences with Prime Minister Hassan Diab and frustrations of being sidelined.
A day later, at least 158 people were killed and more than 6,000 others were injured in the capital when a warehouse storing 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded after catching on fire.
The explosion had destroyed entire buildings and shattered windows, including the foreign ministry, leaving around 300,000 people in Beirut homeless.
Four days later, Dozens of protesters stormed the foreign ministry building on August 8, amid anti-government demonstrations after the massive explosion.
Wehbe attended his first and last cabinet meeting on Monday, August 10, during which the prime minister announced the government’s resignation responding to the demand of the people.
Last Update: Monday, 10 August 2020 KSA 20:10 - GMT 17:10