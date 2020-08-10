Watch: 83-year-old 'Daughter of Beirut' laments over the state of Lebanon

A video of an 83-year-old Lebanese woman who describes herself as the "Daughter of Beirut" lamenting over the state of her country is circulating online following the deadly explosion in Beirut last week.
Layla Sardouk filmed herself talking about her home city of Beirut and the calamity caused by the explosion on Tuesday that killed over 154 people and left thousands more injured.
"I am the daughter of Beirut, it is the Paris of the East. Why did you burn it? Why?" she asks in the video.
Sardouk also called out the government, which is facing collapse and mass protests following the explosion, for mismanaging the country.
"You have burned our hearts. You have stolen our money. We got sick, you kicked us out of the hospitals. You inflated US dollars. We cannot buy anything anymore," she said, pointing to the government's economic mismanagement that has caused hyperinflation in Lebanon.
"Why burn Beirut? What did Beirut do to you?" she added.
