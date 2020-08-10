Watch: Lebanon’s Tracy Chamoun resigns over government ‘neglect’ after explosion

Lebanon’s former Ambassador to Jordan Tracy Chamoun said she resigned from her role following last Tuesday’s Beirut port explosions as she could no longer stand the government’s “neglect, theft, and lies,” she said during an appearance on MTV Lebanon.

“I have come today with heart filled with sorrow and pain over what we have seen from outside. I wasn’t present here with you, but I wanted to be with throughout. This is why I have come to announce my decision that I’ve taken,” Chamoun said during the interview which aired on Thursday.

Chamoun was one of the first officials to resign for her position following the devastating explosion at Beirut port that killed at least 158 people and injured more than 6,000.

Since then, several Members of Parliament announced their resignations alongside the ministers of information and environment portfolios. Local media outlets also reported that Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi is set to announce his resignation on Monday.

“I did not take this decision easily, because my career has been in public service, and how I care about public affairs and I worked a lot on the coronavirus as well. But today, I have come to announce my resignation as ambassador,” Chamoun said to a round of applause from the audience.

The resigned ambassador to Jordan is the daughter of Dany Chamoun, a prominent Lebanese politician who was assassinated in 1990.

“Myself as an ambassador and a state employee, I can no longer take this situation. I can no longer bear the pain I see in everyone’s eyes. I believe that this explosion, this massacre, this disaster that happened, signals to us that we must not show mercy to anyone,” Chamoun said.

“They must all go, all of them. Those who were in the past and the current ones because this neglect is all-encompassing,” she added.

