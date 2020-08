Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested five Iranians spying for Israel, Britain and Germany in recent months.



“In recent months, five Iranians who were spying for foreign intelligence services have been arrested ... They were spying for Israel, Britain and Germany. Two of those spies have been convicted and sentenced to prison,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said in a weekly virtual news conference.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 August 2020 KSA 12:02 - GMT 09:02