Israel draws down number of soldiers along borders with Lebanon and Syria

Israel's military on Monday announced a reduction of forces on its northern border with Syria and Lebanon, after deploying reinforcements in recent weeks in response to a spike in tensions.
"Troop reinforcements in the area are being reduced," an army statement said.
Israel remains technically at war with its northern neighbors Lebanon and Syria and maintains a military presence along the frontier.
After an airstrike blamed on Israel killed a Hezbollah fighter in Syria last month, there were widespread reports that the Lebanese group was planning to retaliate.
In response, Israel sent more troops and military equipment north.
Over the past three weeks, Israel has twice struck Syrian military targets in response to border unrest.
Israel also said that it had repelled an attempt by Hezbollah fighters to penetrate the border, but the Shiite group denied any involvement in the incident.
Last Update: Tuesday, 11 August 2020 KSA 23:30 - GMT 20:30