Qatari sociologist blames Beirut explosion on blasphemy, plastic surgery, homosexuals

A Qatari sociologist said the Beirut explosion that killed 163 people and injured over 6,000 was “divine punishment” for the Lebanese people’s blasphemy and apparently widespread cursing of God, according to a video that recently surfaced online.
Watch: Qatari sociologist links the Beirut explosion to plastic surgery and "widespread" homosexuality, claiming that Lebanon is “famous for changing God’s creation.”https://t.co/UspeT9RNuI pic.twitter.com/hSiWyXeIYs— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 11, 2020
“You want lip injections? Go to Lebanon. You want breast implants? [You want] to change God’s creation? Your face? Go to Lebanon,” al-Ansari said.
“Lebanon is also famous for [homosexual] activities and the abundance of homosexuals,” he added.
Al-Ansari then urged people to go out and “cut the tongue” of anyone in Lebanon who curses God in order for their situations to improve.
“The people of Lebanon must now cut the tongue of each person who curses God in the streets,” he said. “You want your situation to improve? Start with this work and see how God will change your situation from bad to the better.”