Renewed clashes between protesters and security forces in Downtown Beirut

Violence broke out Tuesday between protesters and security forces in Downtown Beirut after a peaceful vigil was held to mark the one-week passing of the deadly port explosions.
A model of President Michel Aoun was set ablaze near the parliament building while other protesters hurled rocks and other items at riot police.
The Internal Security Forces issued a statement calling on all "peaceful protesters" to leave the area as acts of vandalism were increasing and required a response.
Since the Aug. 4 Port of Beirut explosions, protesters have been in the streets, demanding the downfall of the ruling elite. Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his resignation after days of violent protests, which led to the death of one police officer and more than 170 injuries.
Last Update: Tuesday, 11 August 2020 KSA 20:20 - GMT 17:20