Sudan says 13 killed in ethnic clashes

Sudan said on Tuesday 13 people were killed and 42 injured in days of clashes between rival ethnic groups in its Red Sea port, state media reported.
Violence broke out in the eastern city of Port Sudan on Sunday evening, the SUNA news agency said, quoting medics who had treated the wounded.
Police sent in reinforcements and have imposed a night-time curfew, the statement added.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Fighting began when protestors from the Nuba people, demonstrating against a new governor, entered a district of the Beni Amer group.
Read more:
Armed group attacks village in Sudan’s Darfur, says a tribal chief
UN, AU urge Darfur troop deployment to protect civilians after wave of deadly attacks
There is long standing hostility between the groups.
The Nuba originate from the South Kordofan region, an area that suffered from the decades of civil war.
The Beni Amer people come from eastern Sudan.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 11 August 2020 KSA 17:26 - GMT 14:26