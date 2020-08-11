Turkish drone kills two high-ranking Iraqi officers in Kurdish region: Army

Two high-ranking Iraqi officers were killed Tuesday in what the army said was a Turkish drone attack in the autonomous Kurdish region, where Ankara has for weeks been raiding militant positions.
The strike killed the two border guard battalion commanders and the driver of their vehicle, the army said.
A local official told AFP that the drone had struck as the officers “were in meetings with PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) fighters.”
The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies.
A ground assault launched on June 17 and dubbed Operation Claw Tiger has seen Turkish troops advance up to 40 km (25 miles) inside Iraq and establish over 30 “temporary bases”, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
On June 14, Turkish fighter jets hit Kurdish militant targets in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with around 20 missiles, security sources told Al Arabiya.
Al Arabiya English’s Souad El Skaf contributed to this report.
