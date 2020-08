Three Turkish fisherman have reportedly been injured in an incident involving a Greek naval ship, according to the Turkish media channel TRT Arabic TV on Twitter.

TRT Arabic reported an “attack” by the Greek ship on the Turkish fishing boat near Marmaris, a coastal city in west Turkey.

Tensions between the two countries are high as Turkey continues to push forward with controversial oil and gas drilling plans in contested waters.

Developing.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 August 2020 KSA 14:58 - GMT 11:58