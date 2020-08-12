Beirut explosion: More than half of capital’s hospital’s ‘non-functional,’ WHO says

More than half of Beirut's healthcare facilities are “non-functional” following last week's deadly portside explosion, the World Health Organisation said Wednesday.

Following an assessment of 55 clinics and health centres in the Lebanese capital, “we know now that just over 50 percent are non-functional,” said WHO's regional emergency director Richard Brennan at a virtual press conference in Cairo.

Three major hospitals were non-functional and another three operating at well below normal capacity, he said.

