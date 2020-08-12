NEWS
Beirut explosion: More than half of capital’s hospital’s ‘non-functional,’ WHO says

Wounded people are pictured outside a hospital following an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters Wednesday 12 August 2020
More than half of Beirut's healthcare facilities are “non-functional” following last week's deadly portside explosion, the World Health Organisation said Wednesday.

Following an assessment of 55 clinics and health centres in the Lebanese capital, “we know now that just over 50 percent are non-functional,” said WHO's regional emergency director Richard Brennan at a virtual press conference in Cairo.

Three major hospitals were non-functional and another three operating at well below normal capacity, he said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 August 2020 KSA 16:57 - GMT 13:57

SHOW MORE
