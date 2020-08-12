NEWS
Iraq cancels Turkish Defense minister’s visit, summons envoy over drone strike

Trucks are pictured after crossing the border between Iraq and Turkey as vehicles wait in line to pass Habur border gate near Silopi, Turkey. (Reuters)
Reuters, Cairo Wednesday 12 August 2020
Iraq canceled on Tuesday the Turkish defense minister’s visit to the country which was scheduled for Thursday, Iraq’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also summoned the Turkish ambassador to hand him “a strong protest note and inform him of Iraq’s confirmed rejection of his country’s attacks and violations,” the statement added.

A Turkish drone strike on Tuesday in the Sidakan area in northeastern Iraq, near the Turkish and Iranian borders, killed two high-ranking Iraqi officers of Iraq’s border guard and the driver of the vehicle they were in, the Iraqi military said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 August 2020 KSA 01:13 - GMT 22:13

