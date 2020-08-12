NEWS
Lebanon has four months of wheat supply, upcoming shipments: Interim minister

This picture taken on August 9, 2020 shows a Lebanese flag flying along a bridge near the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut, while in the background are seen the damaged grain silos opposite the blast site of a colossal explosion due to a huge pile of ammonium nitrate that had languished for years at a port warehouse. (AFP)
Reuters Wednesday 12 August 2020
Lebanon has enough wheat to cover four months of consumption, whether in existing stocks or in shipments expected to reach the country in August, said outgoing economy minister Raoul Nehme.

Lebanon has 30,000 tonnes of wheat in stocks and 110,000 tonnes expected to reach the country in the next two weeks, he told reporters at the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut.

The outgoing government, which resigned on Monday, will keep subsidies to basic commodities, he said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 August 2020 KSA 12:42 - GMT 09:42

