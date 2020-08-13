Beirut destruction ‘worst I have ever seen,’ says US official

A senior US official said Thursday that the level of destruction in Beirut resulting from the Aug. 4 explosions was the “worst I have ever seen.”

“As a human who has been to many disasters from [Sept. 11 attacks] to hurricanes, I have personally never seen destruction on this level,” United States Agency for International Development head John Barsa said after his visit to Lebanon.

Barsa, the acting USAID Administrator, told reporters in a phone briefing that the explosions were “entirely preventable and this is what frustrates me the most.”

“This is the worst in terms of extent,” he added.

The explosions have left 2,500 homes inhabitable and damaged more than a dozen hospitals and medical centers, according to Barsa. Officials have estimated that 300,000 were left homeless by the blast.

Asked by Al Arabiya English if there was a new US approach toward dealing with the people of Lebanon directly and not the government, which has been deemed corrupt by local residents, Barsa said USAID “generally speaking” works through NGOs and not with governments.

Read more:

Beirut blast: Lebanese banks to give 0 pct loans to damaged businesses, homes: Report

Beirut explosion: Lebanese community ships 138 tonnes of glass to Beirut from UAE

Lebanon’s sinking economy set to plunge further after Beirut port explosion: Report

Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 17:07 - GMT 14:07