Turkey’s targeting of Iraqi border guards will affect relations with Iraq: Spokesman

Turkey’s targeting of the Iraqi border guard officers will have negative effects on the relations between the two countries, the spokesman for Iraq’s joint operations command Major General Tahseen al-Khafaji said on Thursday.
Two high-ranking Iraqi officers were killed Tuesday in what the army said was a “blatant Turkish drone attack” in the autonomous Kurdish region, where Ankara has for weeks been raiding militant positions.
The attack is a “dangerous act that indicates some form of aggression towards Iraqi sovereignty, al-Khafaji added.
Turkey must solve its problems on its own, away from Iraqi land, he said.
Iraq canceled on Tuesday the Turkish defense minister’s visit to the country which was scheduled for Thursday, Iraq’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also summoned the Turkish ambassador to hand him “a strong protest note and inform him of Iraq’s confirmed rejection of his country’s attacks and violations,” the statement added.
