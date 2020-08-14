EU should reassess relations with Turkey: Austrian FM

The European Union should reassess its relations with Turkey in light of a series of recent events, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday, citing special concern about the situation in the eastern Mediterranean.
“I have to say that Austria is very concerned about the dangerous and alarming situation which we believe could escalate,” Schallenberg said at a joint news conference with visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“Actions taken by certain states in the eastern Mediterranean ... should lead the European Union to re-evaluate its relations with Turkey.”
Last Update: Friday, 14 August 2020 KSA 15:41 - GMT 12:41