Israel behind Port of Beirut explosions, says former Lebanon interior minister

Lebanon’s former interior minister accused Israel of being behind the Aug. 4 Port of Beirut blasts that killed almost 200 people and injured over 6,000.

Nouhad Machnouk, currently an MP representing Beirut, said Israel was clearly responsible for the explosion, “but it does not have the courage to [say it’s responsible] because it is a crime against humanity.”

Machnouk held a press conference Wednesday, where he praised the lawmakers who resigned following the blasts. “They are more courageous than my colleagues and me; however, if I resign alone, will this result in anything?” he questioned.

The former minister, previously a close ally of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, called for an international committee to investigate the explosions.

He also lashed out at President Michel Aoun, who said that an international investigation was a “waste of time.”

“Which Lebanese judge would dare announce the finding of remnants of rockets in the debris [at the port],” Machnouk asked, in an apparent reference to Iran-backed Hezbollah’s arsenal of missiles and rockets.

Last Update: Friday, 14 August 2020 KSA 00:00 - GMT 21:00