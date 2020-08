A rocket attack has targeted a US base inside Baghdad International Airport, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in the Iraqi capital.

Three Katyusha rockets fell in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport without causing any significant losses, according to a statement from the Iraqi security forces. The three rockets were launched from the Radwaniyah area, south of the capital.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

(Developing)

Last Update: Friday, 14 August 2020 KSA 20:47 - GMT 17:47