Syria’s President suffers from low blood pressure: Regime news channel

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad suffers from low blood pressure, the regime’s news channel confirmed on Friday, days after he had a health incident while giving a speech to parliament.
Al-Assad interrupted a speech he was giving to parliament after he suffered a brief drop in blood pressure, the Syrian presidency had said Wednesday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The office said the speech was halted for “several minutes” because of a “mild” case of low blood pressure he suffered, after which he continued the speech as normal.
The presidency’s Facebook page posted that the speech would be aired later Wednesday. It did not provide further details.
Assad, 54, is not known to have any specific health condition.
Assad gave the speech Wednesday on the occasion of the first parliament session after elections were held last month. The vote was the third to take place in Syria since Syria’s conflict began in 2011.
The elections also coincided with Syria’s worst economic crisis and a currency crash, which has dragged more of the country’s population into poverty.
Read more:
Syria President Assad interrupts parliament speech after brief drop in blood pressure
Alarming rise in child deaths in Syrian camp: Charity
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 14 August 2020 KSA 13:54 - GMT 10:54