Bahrain announces support for UAE-Israel deal, joining Egypt, Oman

Bahrain welcomed the United Arab Emirates’ agreement to normalize relations with Israel, saying it will boost stability in the Middle East.

King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa said in a call with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that the accord will “contribute to strengthening peace and boosting stability in the Middle East in a way that serves that aspiration of its people for security, progress and prosperity,” according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency.

The Gulf nation joins Oman and Egypt in welcoming the agreement that was announced on Thursday.

Israel and the UAE reached the agreement to begin normalizing relations, joining Egypt and Jordan as the only Arab countries with normal ties with Israel. Ties between Israel and Gulf Arab states have warmed in recent years, in large part due to a shared distrust of Iran.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 August 2020 KSA 12:50 - GMT 09:50