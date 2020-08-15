Iran tried to make Lebanon a training hub for terrorism: Former Lebanese official

Iran’s foreign minister, who is on a visit to Beirut, is acting as if Lebanon is an Iranian district, former Lebanese Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi said Friday.
“[Mohammad Javad] Zarif’s visit to Beirut is the epitome of disrespectful,” Rifi told Al Arabiya in a televised interview.
Zarif landed in Lebanon Thursday after the Aug. 4 Beirut explosions, which led to the killing of at least 200 people and injured over 6,000.
Through Hezbollah’s militia, Iran has tried to make Lebanon a “training hub for terrorism,” Rifi added.
Hezbollah is the only non-state actor in Lebanon that possesses arms, and it has boasted about its arsenal of missiles.
The former Lebanese official said that Lebanon “desperately” needs to return to the Arab fold, rather than Iran.
