Israeli delegation headed to UAE as early as next week to discuss deal: Report

An Israeli delegation is set to travel to the United Arab Emirates as early as next week to meet with the Gulf state’s top leadership, according to a report by Israeli Channel 12, a day after the two countries announced an agreement to normalize ties.

Israel’s Prime Minister’s office said that country’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat would lead the preparations for the talks “in coordination with all the relevant parties,” according to Channel 12.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement that US President Donald Trump helped broker.

Under the agreement, Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty to areas of the West Bank that it has been discussing annexing, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed confirmed on Twitter.

Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.

