UAE-Israel peace deal is a victory for Trump’s policy ‘revolution,’ expert says

The Israel-UAE agreement to normalize diplomatic relations was brokered by US President Donald Trump, and is a demonstration of Trump’s policy “revolution” compared to earlier administrations, one expert explained.

Israel and the UAE announced the historic peace deal Thursday, with full normalization of diplomatic relations and bilateral agreements in investment, tourism, technology, and other areas to follow. As part of the deal, Israel agreed to suspend plans to annex parts of the West Bank, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed confirmed on Twitter.

“The thing that they realized very smartly, which was a complete revolution from what the Obama administration was doing, was the Trump administration said: ‘We're going to deal with nation states and their leaders because nation states have interests’,” national security and political warfare expert David Reaboi told Al Arabiya on Friday.

Former-US President Barack Obama’s administration had approached the Islamic world through a very specific identity, Reaboi explained, whereas Trump’s tactic of approaching nation states has been more successful – witnessed in Thursday’s announcement.

“I think the Trump administration wisely put that aside and said, ‘We're going to be negotiating with states that have actual interests and leaders.’ And I think you see the fruits of some of that yesterday, and frankly since Trump's visit to the region in 2017,” he said.

An end to endless talking

Conflict regarding Israel’s position in the Middle East has existed virtually since the country’s founding in the late 1940’s. However, Reaboi believes that this conflict could have been solved earlier had not been for external forces that have a continued interest in keeping the conflict alive.

“I think this conflict could have ended probably decades prior if it was not for external forces, mostly external Western forces,” Reaboi said.

“The West, like the United Nations and certain, like the EU, certain US administrations that have built up an industry of what I would call peace processors, and people in the diplomatic industry really that have a vested interest in keeping the conflict alive and endlessly talking,” he explained.

The Trump-brokered deal between the UAE and Israel could represent, however, an end this cycle, Reaboi said, with Trump’s focus on cutting deals with leaders “a lot more authentic” and “very positive.”

“If Israel and the UAE have relations, and Saudi Arabia have relations, this is all very positive. And I know that from myself and a lot of people who are in the pro-Israel camp, we can't wait for the wonderful flowering of collaboration and genius to happen when there's finally peace and open relations with a country like Saudi Arabia. We think it’ll be wonderful,” he concluded.

