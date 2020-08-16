NEWS
France’s Macron prioritizes peace talks in call with Abbas after UAE-Israel deal

French President Emmanuel Macron and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. (Reuters)
Reuters, Paris Sunday 16 August 2020
The resumption of peace negotiations remains a priority to reach a just solution in the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday.

Macron said he had spoken with Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority.

“I told him of my determination to work for peace in the Middle East,” Macron said.

Last Update: Sunday, 16 August 2020 KSA 17:11 - GMT 14:11

