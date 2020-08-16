No significant losses reported as rocket lands near Baghdad’s Green Zone

A Katyusha rocket landed in the vicinity of Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the US embassy, other diplomatic missions, and government buildings, according to Iraq’s state news agency quoting the military.
There were no significant losses, the reported added.
The security forces found a rocket pad launcher and dismantled two missiles that were ready to be fired at the site.
Read more: Three rockets strike near Baghdad’s Green Zone hours after Iran’s Zarif lands in Iraq
The attack was at least the ninth within a week apparently aimed at US interests, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements and security sources.
