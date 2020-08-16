Five killed in attack on hotel in Somalia’s capital: Security official

At least five people were killed Sunday when gunmen stormed an upscale beachfront hotel in Somalia’s capital following a car bomb blast outside, in an attack reminiscent of others carried out by al-Shabaab extremist group, a government security official told AFP.

“There is still sporadic gunfire and the initial information we have received indicates five people died and more than 10 others were wounded. The death toll can increase because the blast was massive and there is a hostage situation involved,” Ahmed Omar told AFP.

Earlier, a Somali police officer was quoted as saying that a car bomb went off at a beachside hotel in Mogadishu, followed by heavy gunfire, The Associated Press reported.

Somalia’s homegrown extremist militants, al-Shabab, who are allied to al-Qaeda terrorist organizations, often carry out such attacks in the country’s capital.

Last Update: Sunday, 16 August 2020 KSA 19:46 - GMT 16:46