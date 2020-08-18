International community welcomes ruling on Rafik Hariri killing at UN-backed tribunal

The international community Tuesday welcomed the verdict into the killing of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, where a Hezbollah commander was found guilty. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said that Hezbollah’s exploitation of Lebanon’s financial system jeopardized the country’s well-being and potential recovery.

“The United States welcomes the guilty verdict handed down by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) against Hezbollah operative Salim Ayyash,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Ayyash, the convicted lead defendant, was charged by a UN-backed international tribunal with committing a terrorist attack by means of an explosive device, intentional homicide of Hariri and the 21 other victims, and attempted intentional homicide of 226 additional people.

Watch: Al Arabiya recreates late Lebanese Prime Minister #RafikHariri's final moments before the assassination, as a UN-backed court reads the verdict on four #Hezbollah members charged with carrying out his assassination, 15 years after his death.https://t.co/wJc5i6vt2y pic.twitter.com/oin4ENbzMA — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 18, 2020

The judges noted that Ayyash had an affiliation with Hezbollah and that the accused were all supporters of the group, but the verdict also stopped short of directly pointing to responsibility by Hezbollah in the attack.

Three defendants were charged with being accomplices in these acts.

A fifth accused, Mustafa Amine Badreddine, a top Hezbollah commander, died in 2016 and was subsequently removed from the case.

“Hezbollah operatives do not freelance. Ayyash’s conviction helps confirm what the world is increasingly recognizing---that Hezbollah and its members are not defenders of Lebanon as they claim to be but constitute a terrorist organization dedicated to advancing Iran’s malign sectarian agenda,” Pompeo said.

The top US diplomat also that Hezbollah's “exploitation of Lebanon’s financial system, its degradation of Lebanese institutions, and its provocative and dangerous actions threaten the Lebanese people and jeopardize Lebanon’s financial well-being and potential recovery.”

Separately, a British official said that Tuesday’s verdict was a step towards justice. “Those who commit such atrocities must be held to account,” said Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office James Cleverly.

As @STLebanon delivers its judgement, our thoughts are with those affected by the 2005 attack in Beirut, another painful event in Lebanon’s history.



Today’s verdict is a step towards justice. Those who commit such atrocities must be held to account.https://t.co/ytbfrrXRIS? — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) August 18, 2020

Saudi Arabia said the verdict was just the beginning of achieving justice.

The Saudi Arabian government called for the punishment of Hezbollah and its terrorist elements while “stressing on the need to protect Lebanon, the region and the world from the terrorist practices of this party, which is considered a tool of the Iranian regime.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry claimed that Hezbollah had taken the Lebanese people “hostage.”

