Lebanon's president walks back comments on peace with Israel

Lebanon’s president Tuesday walked back comments made days earlier that there was a possibility for peace with Israel.
Over the weekend, Michel Aoun told French TV channel BFMTV left the door open to peace with Israel but said, “it depends” and that there were problems with Israel “that we need to solve first.”
On Tuesday, Aoun denied saying there was a peace agreement with Israel. “There are many problems, including occupied Lebanese lands and disputed land and sea borders,” Aoun told Italian daily Corriere della serra.
The Lebanese president also said that the Palestinian issue and the “presence of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon” needed to be solved before any talk of peace with Israel.
