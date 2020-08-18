Sudan Foreign Ministry ‘does not deny’ contacts with Israel: Spokesman

Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Haidar Badawi Al-Sadiq said on Tuesday in response to a question by AFP that he “does not deny” the existence of contacts between his country and Israel.
“I cannot deny that,” Badawi said, in response to a question by AFP about whether there are direct contacts between Sudan and Israel.
In response to another question about Sudan taking steps to pave the way for signing a peace agreement with Israel or normalizing relations with it, he also said, “I do not deny it.”
Sudan does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.
Last February, the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Kampala, capital of Uganda.
In addition, Badawi described the normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel as a “bold” and “courageous” step.
