Israel threatens Hamas, Islamic Jihad: ‘We will double down on targeting you’

Israel has been hitting Hamas day and night for the last 11 days, and will do much more if necessary, Spokesperson Ofir Gendelman tweeted, citing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“We consider every fire that erupted because of the fire balloons which are being launched from Gaza as a missile. We are hitting Hamas day and night since 11 nights, and we will do much more if necessary,” the tweet by the PM’s spokesperson to the Arab media said.
“Hamas and Islamic Jihad [movement] must realize that what happened to them last time will become doubled and tripled now, including the targeting,” he added in reference to Israel’s targeting of two Islamic Jihad senior commanders in November of last year.
The death of Bahaa Abu el-Atta and his wife as they slept in their home in eastern Gaza set off the heaviest fighting in months between Israel and Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed militant group that is even more hardline than Gaza’s Hamas rulers.
Gaza militants fired scores of rockets into Israel throughout that day, some reaching as far as Tel Aviv, while Israeli warplanes responded with a series of airstrikes on Islamic Jihad targets. Eight others were killed.
- With AP
Last Update: Wednesday, 19 August 2020 KSA 14:36 - GMT 11:36