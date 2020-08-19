NEWS
Pompeo says US expects to trigger snapback on Iran soon

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Washington Wednesday 19 August 2020
The United States is expecting to trigger snapback – a return of all US sanctions on Iran – soon, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, after the UN Security Council rejected Washington’s bid to extend an arms embargo on the country.

To trigger a return of the sanctions, the United States will submit a complaint to the 15-member UN Security Council about Iran’s non-compliance with the nuclear deal, even though Washington quit the accord in 2018.

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 August 2020 KSA 17:43 - GMT 14:43

