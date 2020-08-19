Unknown gunmen assassinate Iraqi activist Reham Yacoub in central Basra

Unknown gunmen have assassinated Iraqi activist Dr. Reham Yacoub in central Basra, activists confirmed.
Yacoub was an Iraqi activist, nutritionist and media personality in Basra who took part in the recent popular protests that rocked Iraq.
Yacoub was one of four activists who were targeted and killed in Basra on Wednesday night while one other activist was assassinated in the capital Baghdad, according to Al Arabiya's Baghdad correspondent Majid Hamid.
The assassination of Yacoub comes a month after Iraqi security and extremism researcher Hisham al-Hashemi was killed after three gunmen on two motorcycles fired at him from meters away near his home in the capital Baghdad.
