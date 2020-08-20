Iran’s Mehr agency accused slain Iraq activist Reham Yacoub of working for US

An Iranian state news agency had accused slain Iraqi activist Dr. Reham Yacoub of working for the US and against Iranian interests in Iraq.

Yacoub, an Iraqi activist, nutritionist and media personality was assassinated by unknown gunmen in central Basra on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yacoub took part in Iraq’s anti-government protests and had led several women’s marches.

An article by Iran’s Mehr news agency from September 2018 had accused the slain activist of cooperating with the US consulate in Basra and giving women in the city “riot-related training.”

“Under the guise of exercise and jogging, [Yacoub] gives [Basra]’s women riot-related training so they can be an important element of future demonstrations,” the article said.

Yacoub herself received “training” from US diplomats, the article said.

Reham Yacoub was gunned down on Wednesday by assault rifle brandishing gunmen on the back of a motorcycle. (File photo)

Read more:

Unknown gunmen assassinate Iraqi activist Reham Yacoub in central Basra

Iraqis mourning assassinated researcher Hisham al-Hashemi call Khamenei ‘murderer’

Al-Hashemi's killing is a warning of a further security upheaval in Iraq

Update: Graphic images show the aftermath of the assassination of Dr. Reham Yacoub in central Basra. The activist was a popular figure in the Iraqi city and took part in recent anti-government protests.https://t.co/OPAraWBlyn pic.twitter.com/iLU7x1o7mp — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 19, 2020

The article claims the US consulate recruited Yacoub and other Basra-based activists in 2017-2018 to advance US interests in Iraq.

The article concluded that Yacoub and other activists in Basra are part of a US plot to harm relations between Baghdad and Tehran and to “destroy the image” of Iran-backed militias in Iraq and the region.

Yacoub was one of four activists who were targeted and killed in Basra on Wednesday night while one other activist was assassinated in Baghdad, according to Al Arabiya's correspondent in the Iraqi capital.

The assassination of Yacoub comes a month after Iraqi security and extremism researcher Hisham al-Hashemi was shot dead near his home in Baghdad.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 August 2020 KSA 00:23 - GMT 21:23