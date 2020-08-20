US condemns attacks on Iraqi activists, supports Iraqi govt. commitment to justice

The United States condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the recent attacks of Iraqi civil society activists and protesters in Basrah, including several targeted assassinations and rights violations, the American embassy in Baghdad said on Thursday.

“The United States reiterates its call for civil activists to be able to live and work in peace and safety without fear of violent reprisals for their actions,” the embassy added.

The statement also said that the US supports the Iraqi government’s commitment to bring those responsible for the attacks to account under the law.

The French embassy in Iraq also condemned the assassinations on Thursday, saying that those responsible should be brought to justice.

Five US firms including Chevron Corp signed agreements on Wednesday with the Iraqi government aimed at boosting Iraq’s energy independence from Iran as the Iraqi prime minister prepared to make his first visit to the White House on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is set to visit the White House for the first time on Thursday and as the Iraqi economy has been hammered by coronavirus lockdowns and low oil prices.

Protests that began last year led to the resignation of cabinet officials and later to the departure of the former prime minister.

