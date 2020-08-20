US to impose UN sanctions ‘snapback’ on Iran: Trump

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is directing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the United Nations Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all previously suspended UN sanctions on Iran.

"Today I'm directing the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, to notify the UN Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all of the previously suspended United Nations sanctions on Iran," Trump told reporters.



Reuters reported on Tuesday that Pompeo will likely travel to New York on Thursday to seek a return of all UN sanctions on Iran and meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, diplomats and a UN official said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United States is expecting to trigger snapback – a return of all US sanctions on Iran – soon, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, after the UN Security Council rejected Washington’s bid to extend an arms embargo on the country.

To trigger a return of the sanctions, the United States will submit a complaint to the 15-member UN Security Council about Iran’s non-compliance with the nuclear deal, even though Washington quit the accord in 2018.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 August 2020 KSA 01:31 - GMT 22:31