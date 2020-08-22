Sudan’s PM Hamdok says government ready to cooperate with ICC over Darfur

Sudan’s government is ready to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for those accused of war crimes to appear before the court, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday, a list that includes ousted President Omar al-Bashir.
The country has also come a long way toward being removed from the US state sponsors of terror list, Hamdok said in a televised address he gave on the anniversary of his ascent to office.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against al-Bashir in 2009 and 2010 on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan’s restive Darfur region.
Earlier this month, Sudan’s government welcomed remarks from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he would like to delist Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism, local media reported.
