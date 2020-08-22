Suha Arafat apologizes to UAE on behalf of Palestinians following Israel deal protest

Suha Arafat, wife of the late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, apologized on Friday to the United Arab Emirates after some protesters in Palestine offended the Gulf country and its leaders following the signing of a deal normalizing relations with Israel.

On August 13, the UAE and Israel announced a historic deal normalizing diplomatic relations between the countries, in exchange for the Israeli government halting its annexation of Palestinian land.



“I want to apologize, in the name of the honorable Palestinian people, to the Emirati people and their leadership for the desecration and burning of the UAE flag in Jerusalem and Palestine and for insulting the symbols of the beloved UAE country,” Arafat said in an Instagram post.



Late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat with late UAE ruler Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. (Instagram)



She also wrote that “the difference in opinion does not spoil the friendliness of the case” in the caption she included with a photo of her late husband pictured with the late UAE ruler Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nayan.



Arafat also urged people to “read the history” to learn more about how the UAE has previously and continues to support the Palestinian people and the cause.



She continued: “I apologize to the people and the leadership of the UAE for any harm done by any Palestinian to the generous and kind people, who have always welcomed us. I apologize to the mother of the Emirates, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, for the irresponsible behavior.”

The UAE’s top priority in the deal is halting the annexation of the West Bank, UAE officials affirmed and said the deal with Israel represents a positive strategic shift for Arab states.



Egypt and Jordan, which have previously signed peace deals with Israel, welcomed the new initiative. Neighboring Bahrain and Oman also welcomed the new deal.

