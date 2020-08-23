Explosion at Iran’s Natanz facility due to sabotage operations: Al-Alam

The explosion that occurred at the Natanz facility in Iran last month was a result of sabotage operations, Iranian al-Alam television reported citing a spokesperson of the country's atomic association.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) said last month an accident had taken place at a construction site in the Natanz nuclear site in central Iran without causing casualties.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The damage has dealt a major blow to the Iranian nuclear facility and their ability to mass produce advanced centrifuges, but the authors of the report said the explosion is unlikely to affect Iran’s near-term research and development of centrifuges at the nearby Natanz Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant.

A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the entrance of the nuclear power plant of Natanz, some 300 kilometres south of capital Tehran. (File photo)

The Natanz uranium-enrichment site, much of which is underground, is one of several Iranian facilities monitored by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog.

Read more:

Explosion at Iran's Natanz nuclear site caused ‘likely irreparable’ damage: Report

Timeline: A look back at recent explosions and fires across Iran

Iran rules out drone or missile attack as cause of nuclear site incident

Last Update: Sunday, 23 August 2020 KSA 19:12 - GMT 16:12