Israeli police arrest anti-Netanyahu protesters

Israeli police said Sunday they had arrested 30 demonstrators after thousands rallied in Jerusalem demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chanting “Crime Minister” and “You’re fired.”

The demonstrators, some playing musical instruments, gathered in front of the premier’s official residence on Saturday night.

Local media estimated the crowd at around 10,000.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A police statement released early Sunday morning said there were outbreaks of violence during the rally and that officers were hurt.

“During the protests three policemen were injured by protesters,” police said.

Three of those arrested would appear in court on Sunday, the statement added.

Israeli policemen remove protesters from the street during a demonstration of thousands against the Israeli government near the PM Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, August 22, 2020. (AFP)

Protests demanding that Netanyahu resign over several corruption indictments and his handling of the coronavirus crisis have been mounting in recent weeks, and the premier has been scathing in his counter-attack.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu accused Channel 12 and another private TV station, Channel 13, of “delivering propaganda for the anarchist left-wing demonstrations” through extensive coverage of the rallies.

Israel won praise for its initial response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the government has come under criticism amid a resurgence in cases after restrictions were lifted starting in late April.

Netanyahu has himself acknowledged that the economy was re-opened too quickly.

Read more:

Israel’s PM Netanyahu rails at media over protests against him

Israel’s Netanyahu lawyer quits over fees days before corruption trial

Israeli protests accuse Netanyahu of exploiting coronavirus to solidify power

Last Update: Sunday, 23 August 2020 KSA 18:16 - GMT 15:16