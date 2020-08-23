US-led coalition hands over Taji military base to Iraqi forces: State media

US-led international coalition in Iraq hands over Taji military base to Iraqi forces, Iraqi News Agency reported on Sunday, citing Iraq's joint operations' spokesperson.
“The base was being used to train, prepare, and rehabilitate the Iraqis by Australian, New Zealand, and American forces,” the spokesperson for Iraq’s joint operations, Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji, told the Iraqi News Agency. “It will now be dedicated for the usage of the Iraqi security forces.”
The withdrawal came days after President Donald Trump redoubled his promise to withdraw the few US troops still in the country. Iraq's parliament had voted earlier this year for the departure of foreign troops from Iraq, and US and other coalition troops have been leaving as part of a drawdown.
The United States has had around 5,000 troops stationed in the country, and coalition allies another 2,500.
- With Reuters
